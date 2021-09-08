Argent Trust Co Acquires 111 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $205.49 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.26 and a 200 day moving average of $193.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.