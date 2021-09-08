Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $73,392,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $208.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

