Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

