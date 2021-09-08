Argent Trust Co Buys 158 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.97.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

