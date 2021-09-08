Argent Trust Co Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $303.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.44 and its 200 day moving average is $270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $171.18 and a one year high of $309.28.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

