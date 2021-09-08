Argent Trust Co Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.57.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $800.83 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $758.88 and a 200-day moving average of $692.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

