Argent Trust Co Has $915,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.