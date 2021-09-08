Argent Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

