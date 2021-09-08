Arion (ARION) Price Tops $0.0041

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. Arion has a market cap of $60,297.63 and $32.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00060753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00129798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00184637 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.43 or 0.07238242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,019.21 or 0.99986693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.88 or 0.00729770 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,580,274 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

