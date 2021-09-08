Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $237,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

