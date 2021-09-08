Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after buying an additional 85,392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 21.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in InterDigital by 290.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in InterDigital by 30.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in InterDigital by 427.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.