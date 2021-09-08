Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,579 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.