Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,656 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Everi were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,950.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

