Arizona State Retirement System Sells 484 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,584. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

