Arizona State Retirement System Sells 756 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

BCC stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

