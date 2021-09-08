Arizona State Retirement System Sells 982 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,639,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

