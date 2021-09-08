Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

