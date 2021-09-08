Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ASXC opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.50. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

