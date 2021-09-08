ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €644.25 ($757.94).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About ASML

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.