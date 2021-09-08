Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.790-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $702 million-$737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.82 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,033. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

