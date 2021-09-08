Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Director Sells C$35,640.00 in Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Director Hui Liu sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.24, for a total transaction of C$35,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,019 shares in the company, valued at C$1,215,061.56.

TSE:AYM opened at C$5.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$733.91 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.63. Atalaya Mining Plc has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.51.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.56 million during the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

