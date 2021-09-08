Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $912.75

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 912.75 ($11.93) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.76). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 900 ($11.76), with a volume of 17,992 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £142.65 million and a P/E ratio of -107.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 912.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 712.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other news, insider Michael Tobin bought 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £19,760.40 ($25,817.09).

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

