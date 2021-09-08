Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost Sells 2,434 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Anagnost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Autodesk alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08.

ADSK opened at $287.46 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.