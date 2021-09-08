Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.910-$5.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

ADSK opened at $287.46 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.01.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.