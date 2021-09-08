Automata Network (ATA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $100.62 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $184.81 million and $100.62 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00197144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.56 or 0.07237222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,784.47 or 0.99787972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00724697 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

