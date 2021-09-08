Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $191.44

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $191.44 and last traded at $188.06, with a volume of 6905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.87.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,721,136. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,647,000 after buying an additional 146,189 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after buying an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after buying an additional 214,856 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

