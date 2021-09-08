Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 69 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.07. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.51 and a one year high of $250.78.

