Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 79 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 35,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,169. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $244.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

