Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 9,980 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. 10,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827,631. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

