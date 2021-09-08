Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,407,000 after buying an additional 2,129,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 251.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after buying an additional 907,708 shares in the last quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,880,000 after buying an additional 750,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after buying an additional 738,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65.

