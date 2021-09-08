Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 14,107 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $121,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 3,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

