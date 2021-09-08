Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,231. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.