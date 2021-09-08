AXPR (AXPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.29 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. AXPR has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $138,976.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00151370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.10 or 0.00727706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00043046 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

