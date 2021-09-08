Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $27.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZRE. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.21.
Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 276,200 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,581,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after buying an additional 259,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,354 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
