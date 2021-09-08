Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $27.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZRE. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 276,200 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,581,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after buying an additional 259,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,354 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

