B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 301.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,620 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of B. Riley Financial worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $608,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 184,808 shares of company stock worth $11,401,021 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

