Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $303.06

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 303.06 ($3.96) and traded as low as GBX 293 ($3.83). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), with a volume of 758,222 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities raised their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 301.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.