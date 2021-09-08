Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,882,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,102.22 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,823.31 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,106.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,894.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $42.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.