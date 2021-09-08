Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys Shares of 12,160 ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 5.0% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 644,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,840,000 after acquiring an additional 30,601 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 110.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBX opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

