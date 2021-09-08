Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,027 shares of company stock worth $6,263,965 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

NYSE TFX opened at $399.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

