Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.09% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XITK opened at $232.26 on Wednesday. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $155.35 and a 52 week high of $265.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.42.

