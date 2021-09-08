Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109,026 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after acquiring an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $272.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.69 and its 200 day moving average is $243.62. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $287.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

