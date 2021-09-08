Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 68,582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $2,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -214.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

