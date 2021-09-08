Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 356,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 361,827 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.