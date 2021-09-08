Bank of Marin Buys 1,287 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of Marin lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Catalent were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $141.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

