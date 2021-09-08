Bank of Marin Has $450,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Marin lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after acquiring an additional 156,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,824,000 after acquiring an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

