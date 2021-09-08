Bao Finance (BAO) Market Cap Achieves $16.00 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00060089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00130792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00198163 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.12 or 0.07455670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,886.41 or 0.99651115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.99 or 0.00734000 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.