Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of BBSI traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $592.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.