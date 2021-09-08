Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €78.00 by Morgan Stanley

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Basf in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.80 ($95.06).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €65.25 ($76.76) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.36. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

