Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BBWI opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.