BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.35

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.35 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 96.40 ($1.26). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 430,614 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £394.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

